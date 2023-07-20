Riteish Deshmukh Made Wife Genelia D'Souza Quit Movies? Actress Finally Answers

Actress Genelia Deshmukh is often subjected to questions about her absence from films post her marriage to actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh. She has often had to clarify that the decision to stop acting was solely hers and husband Riteish did not stop her from working in films, as many rumours claimed. In a recent interview too, the actress reiterated the same and made it clear that she is staying away from films because of her personal choice.

“I am sure. People say what they want to say but the truth of the matter is that I decided. Till date.. like people say ‘Why don’t you do so much more work?’ I don’t feel I can do so much work but I feel I still enjoy that whole part of being with my kids," Genelia told Bollywood Bubble.

“I want to do that. I want to do this.. I’ll choose when I want to do what. And the good part is that I no more look for validation like I have to be part of this banner. I have to be part of a story that impressed me the day I read it," the actress added.

In an earlier appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, Genelia had said, “I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long-distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right?"

Riteish, who was also on the show, said, “I think in our whole family there could be certain perception because of the political position my father held that oh, you come from a certain family, but for us, it’s me, Genelia and the kids, extended family."

“I think there is equal amount of respect that whatever Genelia wants to do, it’s her decision. I will never ever tell her what to do. And she respects my decisions also," he added.

Genelia and Riteish first appeared together in the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. They fell in love with each other and got married on February 3, 2012. Since then, the two have appeared together in films like Lai Bhari, Mister Mummy and Ved. The couple are parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia will soon be seen in Aleya Sen’s directorial Trial Period releasing on July 21 on Jio Cinema. The film also features Manav Kaul, Shakti Kapoor, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha.