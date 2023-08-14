CHANGE LANGUAGE
Riteish Deshmukh Posts Pic From Dad Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Funeral On His Death Anniversary; Writes 'Miss You'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Riteish Deshmukh shares heartbreaking photo from dad Vilasrao's Deshmukh's funeral.

Riteish Deshmukh's father Vilasrao Deshmukh served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for two terms.

On the 11th death anniversary of Vilasrao Deshmukh on Monday, son and actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo from his funeral and wrote, ‘Miss you pappa 🙏🏽 #vilasraodeshmukh’

Earlier, Riteish’s wife Genelia penned a heartfelt note for her father-in-law and shared a photo with him. She also penned an emotional note which read, Dearest Pappa, I just want you to know. You are so wonderful to think of, But so so so hard to live without 💚 I’m sure wherever you are, it must be the most special place because you have that ability to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, We miss you Pappa💚 Until we meet again…💚

Have a look at the posts :

As soon as the posts were shared, many netizens also offered their condolences. One of them wrote, ‘Greatest chief minister maharashtra has had!!!’ Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also dropped in a payer hand emoji in the comments section. “♥️♥️♥️ there’s no one like father in this world.. and you have made him so proud !! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 @riteishd more love and power to you Sir !!,” wrote another netizen. Actors Zareen Khan, Pulkit Samrat also offered their sympathies.

Vilasrao Deshmukh served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for two terms. He died of multiple organ failure in 2012. He was 67. He was the fourteenth Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, first term from 18 October 1999 to 16 January 2003 and second term, from 1 November 2004 to 5 December 2008. He was also the part of the Union cabinet as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh recently made his directorial debut with his Marathi film Ved. In addition to Riteish and Genelia’s undeniable chemistry, Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in the movie. Additionally, with this, Genelia debuted in Marathi cinema.

