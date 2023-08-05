CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Riteish Deshmukh Wishes 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza On Her Birthday; Pens 'My lifeline, My Everything...'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 14:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Genelia D'Souza Turned 36 on Saturday.

On Genelia D'Souza birthday today, hubby dearest Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture and a sweet note.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have always been a favourite among fans and the media. The Bollywood stars first met on the sets of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and quickly became close friends. Despite coming from different cultural backgrounds – Genelia being a Mangalorean Catholic and Riteish hailing from a prominent political family in Maharashtra – their friendship blossomed into love. In 2012, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

On Genelia’s birthday today, hubby dearest Riteish took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture and a sweet note. Sharing a monochrome photo, Riteish wrote, “To my best friend, my harshest critic, my diehard supporter, my partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader, my lifeline, my everything- wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank you for enriching my life, thank you for being my constant.. my reality. माझी बायको.. माझं वेड !!! I LOVE YOU."

Not long back, Genelia made a comeback with the romantic-drama Ved, directed by Riteish himself. Even during her break from acting, Genelia continued to receive film offers. However, after she appeared in Ved, the number of calls tripled. Genelia, during an interview with indianexpress.com, said, “Thankfully people were still calling me but it was few as many thought I had quit acting. Surprisingly, they all thought I left the industry because I got married to this family (Riteish is the son of former Maharashtra CM, late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh). For them, it was never about me. Riteish would often tell me that you don’t want to work and because of you people are telling me". She added, “Riteish said I was being negligent about something I love. Earlier, I would totally devote myself to film after film. Now, I am also in a state where my kids have grown up and are busy with their own things,” she shared.

first published:August 05, 2023, 14:37 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 14:37 IST