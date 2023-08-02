Riteish Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam Completes 20 Years, Here's Why It Was Never Screened On TV

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood who have been in a relationship for over two decades. Their journey began in 2003 when they both starred in the film Tujhe Meri Kasam and had their first meeting on the sets. Initially, they had a disagreement but love blossomed when they spend time in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. They eventually tied the knot in 2012.

It’s worth noting that Tujhe Meri Kasam marked Riteish Deshmukh’s debut in Bollywood, while Genelia D’Souza, a well-known South Indian film star, also made her Bollywood debut with this movie. This film completes 20 years on Wednesday.

The unexpected success of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 was a surprise to everyone, as no one had anticipated that Riteish Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, would become a star. Vilasrao Deshmukh, known for his easygoing, simple and cheerful nature, was also sceptical about his son’s potential in the film industry. Therefore, he candidly advised Riteish, who had returned after pursuing an architecture job abroad, to give acting a try. Vilasrao made it clear that if the film succeeded, Riteish could continue his career as a hero, but if it flopped, he should never pursue a career in films again.

During the era of audio cassettes, the songs of Tujhe Meri Kasam generated a significant craze. However, despite its success, it was never officially released on DVD. Additionally, the movie was not released in Britain and Canada, and no reasons were ever provided for this. The absence of DVD and OTT releases and the limited international distribution still remains as a mystery surrounding the film.

