One of Bollywood’s most popular and loved couples, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh never fail to delight their fans with their amusing videos on social media. They keep sharing amusing videos pulling each other’s legs. on Thursday, Riteish dropped another video with his ‘baiko’ Genelia, which gave their fans a good laugh.

In the clip, Riteish was seen lip-syncing a line which said, “Jab rishta dekhne jao toh ladkiyon ki aawaz radio se bhi slow hoti hai dosto, par pata nahi shaadi ke baad buffer kaha se lag jate hain (Friends, when you go to see a girl for marriage, her voice is slower than the radio, but don’t know how she gets loud after marriage.)” When the video comes to an end, it shows Genelia appearing into the frame with a jump and a big smile on her face.

The couple fell in love on the sets of their film, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). They got married on February 3, 2012, after dating for more than eight years. Rahyl and Riaan are their two lovely children.

Riteish Deshmukh made his directorial debut recently with a Marathi film Ved, which released on December 30, 2022. He co-starred in the film with Genelia. He won awards for both his direction and acting, and the film emerged as a box-office success. Ved has surpassed Sairat as the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, with a total box-office collection of Rs 44.9 crore.

Ved’s collection has surpassed that of some Bollywood films. This regional film triumphed over Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G.

Ved is a remake of Majili, a Telugu film released in 2019. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ved has now earned a total of Rs 44.92 crore in its third weekend in theatres, after earning around Rs 33 crore in each of its first two weekends. Ved, which reportedly cost around Rs 15 crore to produce, is creating box office records in the Marathi film industry.

