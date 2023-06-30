Rithu Chowdary Sets Social Media On Fire With Stunning Pictures

Popular actress Rithu Chowdhary continues to captivate her fans with her stunning glamour. Once again, she has delighted her followers by sharing a series of pictures that have left them mesmerized. In her latest post, Rithu exudes an irresistible combination of glamour and hotness, leaving her admirers unable to look away.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a blue crop shirt with black ripped hot pants. She went with minimal makeup and a pink lip for her latest Photoshoot. The actress went for white sneakers. In another photo, she can be seen wearing black shades. She looks stunning donning the entire look. The post received more than 31,000 likes.

Rithu not only looks stunning in Western wear, but She also slays Indian wear. The actress has pinned a picture of herself on Instagram where she is in a saree and she looks fabulous.

In the photograph, Rithu is wearing a red saree with a white printed border, with a green blouse. She kept her hair open and wore maroon bangles, black shades, and heavy golden earrings as accessories. She kept her makeup minimal with a small maroon Bindi and nude pink lips. The photograph has received more than 110,000 likes.

Rithu started her career as an Anchor on the Star Maa Music channel. In 2018, she participated in Pradeep Machiraju’s Pelli Choopulu show on the same channel. In 2019, Rithu made her debut in Telugu Television with the serial Gorintaku. After this, she appeared in a couple of serials like Suryavamsam and Inti Guttu.

Rithu made her debut in Telugu Cinema with the Mouname Ishtam and then appeared in the movie Uppena. Apart from serials and movies, she also performs in comedy shows like Sridevi Drama Company and Jabardasth.

She started her Youtube channel in 2021 named Rithu Chowdhary and gained more than 70k subscribers in a short span.