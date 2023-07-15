Ritviz: There's No Harm If Artists Follow Social Media Trends That Are Original, Unique | Exclusive

Ritviz has taken the Indian music scene by storm with his catchy melodies and infectious beats. Known for his chart-topping hits like Udd Gaye, Barso and Liggi, Ritviz’s unique blend of electronic music, Indian classical elements and soulful vocals has amassed a massive fan following both in India and globally. Ahead of his concert at Phoenix Marketcity in association with Hungama, the 26-year-old artist spoke to News18 Showsha and revisited his journey in independent music.

“I’m so excited! Mumbai has a very different kind of energy. People here bring a different level of energy to the concert,” shared Ritviz and added that he still gets the jitters before performing on stage. “I don’t think the jitters are ever going to go away. But, then again, I love having them. That keeps me excited."

When asked about the favourite tracks that he enjoys playing, he said he finds it difficult to choose. Ritviz shared, “I think every song feels like a celebration. I enjoy playing every track for the audience because all of them have been created with so much love and hard work.”

On being asked when he realised that he wanted to pursue music as a full-time career, he shared, “I think it was in XII standard. I was pretty clear in my head that I want to pursue music as a full-time career. Up until IX-X standard, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do next. I’ve always been a creative person. In school, I used to paint a lot. I used to write a lot. And music also happened simultaneously. Music became the centrestage and I don’t know how that happened but what’s funny is that I ended up writing and doing the artwork for my first song, Udd Gaye.”

When asked about his biggest takeaways from the independent music industry, Ritviz called his journey ‘enriching’ and said, “To see independent music and indie artists grow, and create a niche for themselves has been quite a ride for all of us.”

He added, “It was in 2018 when Udd Gaye released and started doing rounds on the internet. There was no Spotify back then. My song became one of the first songs that Spotify picked up when it came to India. I saw the streaming era take off.”

Over the years, Ritviz has composed songs which went on to become chartbusters. With that, the singer also enjoys a massive fan following. When asked if there’s pressure to meet up to their expectations, he said, “Honestly, No. The main reason behind that is that I have not attached myself to the song’s success or to the people. That will mess me up. The minute I start to only cater to the people, I will stop evolving, and I will not do anything different. So, I really believe in the process and the outcome.”

Of late, with Instagram reels and social media trends, many one-minute songs are being composed. We asked Ritviz if social media trends kill creativity that way, or if it’s a newfound way for artists to sustain, and he weighed in on both sides. He said, “While I agree that there are times when artists tend to create songs and music for the trend and it ends up becoming outcome-oriented for the sake of it, I also feel there are times people end up creating good stuff. Social media is a platform to flaunt your skills, a place where people are getting discovered today. So, even if they are following a format or a trend, there’s no harm in it, as long as it’s original and unique."