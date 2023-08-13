CHANGE LANGUAGE
RM aka Kim Namjoon Reveals His Pet Dog Moni Died, BTS Fans Offer Their Prayers

BTS leader RM revealed his dog died two to three months ago.

BTS leader RM revealed that his pet dog, Moni, died earlier this summer. The rapper shared the heartbreaking news during his recent Weverse Live.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared the heartbreaking news of his dog, Moni’s death. The rapper hosted a Weverse Live on Saturday night and spoke about several things when he was asked about his dog. Namjoonie shared that his 10-year-old pet dog died three months ago and his family is yet to come to terms with his death. As translated by a fan, Namjoon said that while he and his family are still mourning his death, he bought a painting which resembles his dog and hung it up at his home.

“Monie crossed the rainbow bridge 2 or 3 months ago…He didn’t share too long a time with me but my family who lived with him are having a difficult time ’cause he was family I hope Our Moni,will be happy as a Puppy star too," he said, as translated by Twitter handle @Lovly_mochitwin.

The news broke everyone’s heart. Many took to Twitter and shared their favourite picture of Moni along with their condolences.

Rest in peace, Moni.

Meanwhile, Namjoon is expected to enlist for military training soon. The rapper recently joined Suga at his final concert as part of his D-Day tour to perform an unreleased song.

