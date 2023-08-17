RM Apologise to Muslims Trends on X: Why BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Has Come Under Fire

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon caused an outrage on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, for an Instagram post he shared. Several posts demanded that the South Korean rapper apologises to Muslim. But what exactly happened? Earlier this week, Namjoonie took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of a song he was listening to. The song was titled Bad Religion, and was sung by Frank Ocean. The song has been in controversy since its release.

Several social media users pointed out that the rapper shared a song that was Islamophobic and raised objections against his post. “BTS’ RM shared an Islamophobic song on his IG story and I’m talking about me and all Muslims that this is shameful bcs he’s a @/UNICEF ambassador who is supposed to fight racism not to support and what is happening now is he insulting Islam openly?" a post read.

“IDC what y’all say about namjoon but it’s clearly Islamophobic IDC y’all defend him as much as you want but he needs to apologise ,as a Muslim myself I don’t like when someone disrespect my religion," another added.

However, many came to his defence as well. “I cant care less what namjoon thinks about islam but the song caused a controversy when it dropped and it’s known for being islamophobic. He didn’t knw that and nobody in their right mind would think he did on purpose.. like bffr. But he didn’t knw, so he should apologise and let the whole drama rest. Y’all won’t be happy when he will be dragged for it or when it harms his position and a United Nations ambassador," a social media user wrote.

“Muslim here. I never thought the song was islamophobic tbh, I know this is how most queer people who don’t study Islam feels. Tbh I don’t give a f**k about Namjoon’s opinion on my religion either, I know my religion and I know myself so. It’s his insta he can post shit he wants. Knowing Namjoon since debut, Idt he had bad intentions like spreading Islamophobia," added another.

hi! I’m a muslim and I’m pretty sure this song is in no way islamophobicI read the lyrics mindfully and the meaning behind the song is in nowhere islamophobic!— ❀*✩₊¹ᴰ∞⁸🚩 (@niahyunstardust) August 16, 2023

Namjoon is yet to comment on the social media outrage. However, in a previous interaction with fans, Namjoon opened up about the dilemma he faces while sharing things of his life on social media. “It’s a dilemma I face because my act of sharing can make me look like a pushover. Many celebrities, stars, and artists prefer mystery, maybe because they have many scars or because they don’t want to open up. Personally, I think it’s good to share with our fans both the good and the bad, the pros and cons, and the shadows that hang over us.”

“From an outsider’s perspective, it may seem BTS’s success has grown exponentially, but that is not true. It might not have been necessary to reveal that we had considered disbanding, but confessions can sometimes make people stronger. We don’t, however, bare our hearts immediately. Only once the moment has passed and we’ve processed and identified our feelings do we look back and share a more coherent version of what we’ve gone through," he added.

Meanwhile, Bad Religion in 2012 and it drew controversy since the release. The song is said to explore the concept of unrequited love amid religious struggles and is reportedly misunderstood due to its lyrics.