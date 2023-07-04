RM Is Preparing For Military Enlistment? BTS Leader Hints at Training With His Latest Pic

Is BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon enlisting for military training soon? The K-pop idol set off alarms with his latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Namjoonie took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from his recent outings. From going out on walks and exploring beaches, staying true to his Namjooning nature, the rapper revealed he spent the last few days hanging out with friends. However, he ended the series with a heartbreaking photo.

In the photo, Kim Namjoon was seen getting a haircut. The rapper posed a serious face while getting his tresses cut. The photo, along with the other pictures in the series, was shared with the caption, “Gotta expect the unexpected."

The photo has fans speculating if he is preparing for his military training.

Not me crying over Namjoon’s short hair, because I already know bighit is getting ready with that announcement . Y’all better check on me because I know damn well I am gonna be an emotional and depressed mess.— Ashley Turner (@AshleyUkasemia) July 4, 2023

NO WAY NO NO NO THERE’S NO WAY NAMJOON IS GOING TO THE MILITARY SO SOON RIGHT!!!?!??!??????— taetae lover⁷ (@taetaesimper) July 4, 2023

not namjoon at the hair dresser yall I'm not ready to be an army wife for the third time damn— julia⁷ (@mochivante13) July 4, 2023

I'm sorry, but Namjoon cannot caption his IG post "gotta expect the unexpected" AND HAVE A PHOTO OF HIM GETTING A HAIRCUT. YOU CANT JUST DO THAY pic.twitter.com/cEaOwRCoou— Kuls⁷ (@JKsDaiya) July 4, 2023

Namjoon posting a photo of him having his hair trimmed knowing what people are going to assume. pic.twitter.com/FWaL7fwqTf— Helen (@Hiho8811) July 4, 2023

all fun until the last picture NAMJOON NOT THE HAIRCUT PHOTO — alana⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ SAW TWICE (@koyalana) July 4, 2023

In the recent months, Namjoon has spoken about his plans for military training. Earlier this year, he revealed that he was planning on enlisting with J-Hope. “I was actually planning to enlist around the same time as J-Hope but I had to push it back because of this project. I think I will go after I complete this," he said during a Weverse Live this year. Big Hit Music is yet to announce the date and Namjoon’s plans for military training.

If RM enlists soon, he will be the third BTS member to enlist after Jin and J-Hope.