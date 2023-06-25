CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
Home » Movies » BTS: RM Tells Fans He Loves Them In Bengali and Hindi With the Help of His Shirt; Here's How
1-MIN READ

BTS: RM Tells Fans He Loves Them In Bengali and Hindi With the Help of His Shirt; Here's How

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 11:11 IST

Seoul, South Korea

BTS leader RM's shirt has caught our attention.

BTS leader RM's shirt has caught our attention.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon gives a nod to numerous countries, including India, with his shirt.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has taken Desi ARMYs by surprise! On Sunday morning, the rapper took to Instagram and did a photo dump, featuring photos from his recent expeditions. He revealed that he was out on a yacht, taking strolls, working on what appears to be his studio and basically, Namjooning. While the series brought a smile to our faces, we were pleasantly surprised to see Namjoon wear a shirt with messages in different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Arabic, among others.

The photo, featuring as the fourth picture in the series, had a close up of Namjoon with just the shirt in focus. The blue shirt featured line in yellow with messages of love written on it. The words in Bengali read, “Ami tomake bhalobashi (I love you)." See photo below:

Isn’t it cool! Namjoon surely knows how to take the fandom by surprise.

Kim Namjoon has been in the news for his sweet gestures at the recently concluded FESTA 2023. The BTS leader had hosted an hour long radio show in Seoul, which was live streamed across the globe, where he read out messages from fans, performed some of the hits from BTS’ discography and his solo album. He also received special calls from his fellow members, V and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, it is reported that RM along with Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are all looking at enlisting in the military by the end of this year. “According to officials, BTS will complete Military Enlistment of all members, including V and Jungkook, by the Year of this year. They will fulfill their scheduled activities, such as Suga’s world tour and Jungkook’s solo ventures in the first half of the year," Twitter handle BIGHIT INFO translated a South Korean outlet’s report.

RELATED NEWS

“Despite being eligible for postponement, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner. Their aim is to minimize any gaps and continue @BTS_twt as a whole group after coming back," the report added.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bts
  2. Kim Namjoon
  3. Korean Entertainment
  4. RM
first published:June 25, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 11:11 IST