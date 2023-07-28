Roadies 19: Gang Leader Prince Narula Pays Musical Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala

Season 19 of MTV Roadies has kicked off, and fans are thoroughly enjoying the show. This time, the show has popular three gang leaders - Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati. During a recent entertainment task in Patiala, gang leader Prince Narula paid a heartfelt tribute to the renowned rapper, Sidhu Moosewala. Dressed in a traditional black kurta and dhoti, Prince Narula addressed the audience, emphasizing the legendary stature of Sidhu Moosewala in the music industry. The crowd responded with loud cheers, showcasing their admiration for the rapper.

In an electrifying atmosphere, Prince Narula encouraged the audience to join him in performing Sidhu Moosewala’s signature step. The audience enthusiastically participated. Later, Prince Narula showcased his singing talent and sang Sidhu Moosewala’s popular song 295 to the delight of everyone present.

Watch the video here:

The video has already garnered 88.9K views and numerous comments. A fan wrote, “Forever in our heart moosewala.” While another one said, “Sidhu Moosewala is an absolute legend.”

A couple of days back, Roadies 19 teaser showed an exciting task in which the contenders were seen giving their best. The challenge, however, took an unexpected turn when Himanshu Arora from Gautam’s group was purportedly observed offering tips to his gang leader throughout the job, triggering a violent verbal battle among the contenders. This resulted in an unexpected quarrel between Rhea and Prince, who had been allies for the previous two weeks.

Sidhu Moose Wala Death:

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s demise left the whole country in shock. The young singer was murdered at the peak of his career. He was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab’s Mansa district. Police later named gangster Goldy Brar as the mastermind behind the murder.