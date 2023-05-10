CHANGE LANGUAGE
Robert De Niro Welcomes His Seventh Child at 79
Robert De Niro Welcomes His Seventh Child at 79

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 03:14 IST

California, US

De Niro has children from previous relationships, including two with Diahnne Abbott, twin sons with Toukie Smith, and two with Grace Hightower. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

De Niro initially revealed the joyous event in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his latest film, appropriately titled "About My Father"

Hollywood Actor Robert De Niro has welcomed a new addition to his family, according to a representative who confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday.

De Niro, 79, initially revealed the news in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his latest film, appropriately titled “About My Father."

During the interview, the Oscar-winning actor politely corrected the interviewer when she mentioned his previously known six children, stating, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

While the identity of the mother remains undisclosed, De Niro expressed his delight in being a father, highlighting the importance of displaying love to his children while maintaining a firm approach when needed.

    De Niro has children from previous relationships, including two with Diahnne Abbott, twin sons with Toukie Smith, and two with Grace Hightower.

    first published:May 10, 2023, 03:14 IST
