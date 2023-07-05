CHANGE LANGUAGE
Robert Downey Jr returning as Iron Man in Captain America 4? What We Know
Robert Downey Jr returning as Iron Man in Captain America 4? What We Know

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 21:59 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Robert Downey Jr may be making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr may be making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

There is speculation that Robert Downey Jr may be making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. T

There are rumors that Robert Downey Jr might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in the new movie Captain America: Brave New World. This news has caused a lot of excitement online, especially after reports of him being spotted on the set. Anthony Mackie, who stars alongside Harrison Ford, has been shooting for the fourth Captain America film for some time now, and the movie is expected to feature familiar characters from the franchise.

That apart, author Nawar Shora shared a sneak peek from the film’s sets in Washington, D.C., including a detailed description of his conversation with a security guard involved in the project, fueling further excitement about Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man.

During the interaction, a spoiler emerged regarding RDJ’s potential return as his superhero character. The post mentioned that Robert was spotted driving supercars around the White House. Interestingly, this update coincides with reports of RDJ actively filming for his ‘Dream Cars’ project, which premiered some time ago.

Although Brave New World takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it remains uncertain whether it will include a flashback scene. There has been considerable speculation surrounding RDJ’s comeback to the MCU. However, despite previous reports hinting at his return, fans are still eagerly awaiting the superstar’s appearance on the silver screen.

While Iron Man’s character met his demise in Endgame, and other MCU characters have passed on their mantles to new actors, there has been no confirmation regarding another actor assuming the role of Iron Man.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:July 05, 2023, 21:58 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 21:59 IST