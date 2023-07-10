Robert Downey Jr's Photo With Oppenheimer Cast Hints At John Krasinski's Cameo

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr spent some quality time with the cast of his upcoming movie Oppenheimer in NYC over the weekend. The actor gave fans a sneak peek of their close-knit get-together in a series of happy photographers posted on Instagram. Surrounded by Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon it was John Krasinski’s hilarious feature that left fans laughing. What made it hilarious was the way Robert Downey Jr went on to acknowledge his presence in the caption of the post. The release date of the movie is drawing closer and the entire cast is busy with its promotions.

But the new rooftop images indicate how the cast managed to remove some time off from the press tour to hog up some pizza and drinks together. Set against the backdrop of the scenic NYC skyline, the cast members can be seen sharing infectious smiles in one photo. Meanwhile, the other is completely contrasting with them striking a frowning pose as the camera captures them together. Emily Blunt’s husband John Krasinski appears in one photo surrounding the Oppenheimer mates from behind.

Robert Downey Jr joked about his unexpected presence during the hangout writing, “Linking up with my Oppenheimer castmates. Wait, is that a Krasinski photobomb, or might there be a surprise cameo?" Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

If the pictures are anything to go by, it seems the Oppenheimer cast had a gala time together. But there were several cast members including Florence Pugh, Josh Peck, and Kenneth Branagh among others missing in the NYC rooftop still. Robert Downey Jr portrays the supporting role of Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission. Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy takes on the titular role of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Director Christopher Nolan’s maiden biographical thriller is inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book titled Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Revolving around the invention of nuclear weapons, the movie traces the lead physicist’s contribution to the Manhattan Project and the most lethal weapon ever known to humanity.

The biographical thriller will open in theaters on July 21 coinciding with the release of Greta Gewig’s Barbie.