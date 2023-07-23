Rocky Aur Rani: Karan Johar Teases New Song Dhindhora BajeRe With Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have already created the right buzz with a bundle of songs Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya and What Jhumka. While the songs continue to garner love, the team is all set to release another foot-tapping number.

Titled, Dhindhora Baje Re, Karan recently gave a glimpse of the of the song on hiss Instagram handle. Sharing a glimpse of the song, Karan wrote, “Love only gets louder!❤️Prepare your hearts to dance to the beats of #DhindhoraBajeRe - SONG OUT TOMORROW!” In the video, Ranveer and Alia are seen dancing their heart out donning a red ethnic attires during Durga Puja.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

The makers recently dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.