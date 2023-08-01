Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 Confirmed? Karan Johar Had a 'Chat' About It With Ranveer, Alia

Karan Johar recently made a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is getting immense love from the audience. However, here’s some good news for all those who loved RRKPK. Karan Johar is also likely to make a sequel to the film.

In a recent interview, Karan Johar opened up about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 and revealed discussing the idea with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. “We discussed part 2. We used to chat about it, Alia, Ranveer and me. They were like, ‘What’s got to be the story because these two deserve a spin-off?’ I was like, ‘Who knows!’ We had a story, we actually imagined a story. This was too nascent thought but definitely, I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi but away from their parents. Now they know that even the backseat driving is being done by the family and they are okay (with it). They are at least in control of the front seat," he told Film Companion.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film also starred veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also entered Rs 50 crore club at the box office. The film opened at the box office with Rs 11.10 crore following which it earned Rs 16.05 and Rs 18.75 crore on its second and third day respectively. It then collected Rs 7.50 crore on day four. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 53.40 crore.