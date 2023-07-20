Rocky Aur Rani: Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar's 'Morning Ritual'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the theatres soon. Ahead of its release, the lead actors are on a promotional spree. The actors started in Vadodara, where they addressed an enthusiastic crowd, and later in Delhi, they engaged in a captivating media interaction. During the event, Alia Bhatt delighted fans with intriguing details from the film’s sets. Excited to know more?

Well, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans on the camaraderie between Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar during the sets. “Karan and Ranveer used to discuss each other’s looks as soon as we came on the sets. Before starting the scene, Ranveer would come and observe Karan’s shoes. His clothes. Which I never saw happening in any other film sets because the appreciation they both have for each other’s style is very special to just the two of them," Alia Bhatt said, as reported by Jagran.

Even Ranveer Singh agreed to this and added that this was their “morning ritual" and that it helped them “warm up" before they started the shoot. He jokingly mentioned, “As you must have heard in ‘Kofee with Karan’, in our episode, Karan aur main do aise mard hai jiske andar ek Dilli Ki aunty hai (Karan and I are two men with a soul of a Delhi Aunty in us)."

During the event, Ranveer Singh couldn’t contain his excitement for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and showered praises on Karan Johar’s directorial prowess. He humorously referred to the film as “Karan Johar’s ‘Karan Johar-est film". He added that the film has all the elements that could be found in Karan’s films and it aims to evoke the nostalgic sentiment of his iconic classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He added, “Karan Johar is bringing back that type of cinema that we grew up watching on the big screen. It has been such a big part of our lives." Ranveer concluded by saying that he feels the audience will be extremely happy with the film. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also stated that the film celebrated the diversity of the country and its various cultures.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 28. This also marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar.