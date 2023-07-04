Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ananya Panday Features In A Cameo? Hawk-Eyed Netizens Spot Actress

Days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we’ve all been craving for years now.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lives stand as a stark contrast to one another. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

Now, hawk-eyed Redditors have noticed a glimpse of Ananya Panday in one of the songs in the film. Ananya, dressed in a red, embellished red emsemble, features in a song alongside Ranveer.

Much like its teaser, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani rides high on the quintessence of Bollywood. It makes for an interesting blend of everything that Hindi films in the 1990s and the early 2000s stood for – melodrama, romance, comedy, stunning costumes, opulent sets and elaborate song-and-dance sequences. Having inspired an entire generation with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and then with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2021), which has achieved a cult status over the years, Karan returns to his comfort zone with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which promises to be a true-blue saga which is ‘all about loving your family’.