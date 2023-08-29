Rocky Aur Rani's Anjali Anand On Beauty Standards In Film Industry: 'Everybody Wants To See A Toned Body'

Anjali Anand won the hearts of fans with her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her depiction of Gayatri aka Golu, a plus-sized woman challenging societal conventions, resonated strongly with viewers and critics alike. But Anjali’s impact goes beyond her on-screen success; she is taking a stand against the entrenched beauty standards that still dominate the film industry.

In an interview with HT Times, Anjali shared, “It’s not just the showbiz industry, even the audiences will not be very happy with a heroine if she looks like me. It is a very hypocritical world that we live in. Everybody wants to see a toned body and fair skin on screen. Sabse zyada seetiyaan item number par hi baji hain (The loudest whistles are usually for item numbers.) That is the world we live in and that is the truth nobody wants to accept.”

She further mentioned that if audiences truly consider themselves progressive, they should prove it by making a film with her in a leading role that becomes a big success. The actress believes that the issue isn’t just the industry’s concern but everyone’s collective challenge. She emphasised the need to progress in life without getting caught up in superficial things like a person’s appearance.

Furthermore, Anjali expressed her determination not to be confined to similar roles. “Whatever comes next for me, I want to be very careful in what I’m choosing so that I’m not stereotyped,” she added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also featured actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film narrates the love story of a Punjabi boy, Rocky, and intellectual Bengali Journalist, Rani who find love even amidst their striking differences. Despite strong opposition from their families, they make a bold decision to spend three months living with each other’s families before tying the knot. Anjali Anand played the role of Rocky’s (Ranveer Singh) sister in the film.

Anjali Anand will next be gracing the screen in the crime mystery Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, and Arjun Rampal. The story revolves around a debauchery-filled gathering for five friends which turns into friendship and a web of suspicion as a dead body is found in their rented home. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.