Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Remains Rock Solid, Mints Rs 7.5 Cr

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film is going strong at the box office. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. Five days in, the Karan Johar directorial has not only passed the Monday test with flying colours but also has held its ground on Tuesday. As per early estimates, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 7.25-7.50 crore on Tuesday.

Film trading platform Sacnilk.com reported, “The early estimates suggest the first Tuesday/fifth-day collection of RRKPK approx. 7.25-7.50 crores net which takes the total collection to over 60 crores net in 5 days. The full first week is now looking to finish over 72 crores net which is a good result for the movie." The publication also said that the film is likely to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already entered Rs 100 crore club globally. An official post from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions read, “Only prem from all sides as inki prem kahaani ho rahi hai famous WORLDWIDE!💜 100 CRORE at the global box office - sacch mein, ‘love hai toh sab hai!’”

Karan Johar’s film has registered the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.