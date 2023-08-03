Rocky Aur Rani... Box Office Collection Day 6: Karan Johar's Film Stands Strong, Mints Rs 6.5 Cr

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 6: Karan Johar’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing consistently good business at the box office. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, released on July 28. Owing to good word of mouth, the film has sustained a strong hold at the box office and as a result, it has seen minimal drop in collections since Monday. As per early estimates, the film has collected Rs 6.50 crore on Wednesday, the film’s day 6.

Pinkvilla reported that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani “is showing better trend than some of the all time blockbusters like Pathaan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan with zero drops on weekdays." With the day 6 collections estimated to stand at Rs 64.25 crores, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan is tracking to end its first week at the box office with a Rs 70 crores collection.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog, who are making the headlines for their performances. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan Johar’s film has registered the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.