Rocky Aur Rani... Box Office Collection Day 9: Karan Johar Film Mints Rs 90.58 Cr, Eyes Rs 100 Cr Club

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 11:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ Crosses Rs 90 Crore On Day 9 At Box Office

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a jump in its box office collection on Saturday, 5th August. In fact, the day 9 collections of the film have surpassed the day 1 collection. According to a report in Sacknilk, the film minted over Rs 11.5 crores yesterday. The film collected Rs 11.1 crores on its opening day. Released on July 28, the film’s total collection amounts to 90.58 crores.

Check the day-wise collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here: 

DAYCOLLECTION
1Rs 11.10 crore
2Rs 16.05 crore
3Rs 18.75 crore
4Rs 7.02 crore
5Rs 7.30 crore
6Rs 6.90 crore
7Rs 6.21 crore
8Rs 6.90 crore
9Rs 11.50crore
TOTAL Rs 90.58 crore 

The film is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend.  It should be noted that the film faces no competition at the box office in week two. It is only on August 11 that two big movies - Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will hit theatres, likely to impact RRKPK box office performance.

On Friday, it was also reported that the Karan Johar directorial has become the movie with the sixth-highest week-one collection in 2023 so far. While the top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Rs 378.15 crore, it is followed by Adipurush (Rs 121.15 crore). Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Kerala Story are also on the list with a collection of Rs 92.84 crore, Rs 92.21 crore and Rs 81.14 crore respectively in its first week.

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar and the cast of the film also held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. Prior to this, KJo also joined Ranveer and Alia as they surprised fans in a Mumbai theatre.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.”

