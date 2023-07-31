Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: Karan Johar Film Sees BIG Jump, Earns Rs 18.5 Cr

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: Karan Johar’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a huge jump on Sunday. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was off to a slow start despite getting largely positive reviews. However, the film picked up pace over the weekend. On Sunday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned over Rs 18.50 crores.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the three-day total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 44.50 crores. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.50 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film minted over Rs 16 crores on its day 2 of the release.

The Karan Johar film has become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The cast also includes Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’."