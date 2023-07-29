Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Ranveer and Alia's Film Earns Rs 11.5 Cr On Day 1

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit theatres on Friday, July 28. The film received majorly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, it has been reported that the Karan Johar directorial earned close to Rs 11.50 crore on its opening day.

As per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.50 crore at the box office on Friday. Reportedly, the film registered more occupancy during the evening shows. While the film started with a 12% occupancy in the Hindi market during the morning shows, it then rose to 20.18% for evening shows. The night shows of the film reported an occupancy of 36.85%.

With this, Karan Johar’s film has now become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Karan Johar also hosted a RRKPK success bash at his residence in Mumbai which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Manish Malhotra among others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.

The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’."