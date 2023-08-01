Karan Johar Expresses Gratitude As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Enters 100 Crore Club

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are riding high on the success of their latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, as the film continues to receive overwhelming praise from both audiences and critics alike. Despite facing competition from Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer, RRKPK has surpassed expectations and crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide in just four days. Producer and director Karan Johar, filled with joy, took to his Instagram story to share the exciting news. Reposting the Dharma Productions’ update, the filmmaker wrote, “Thank you so much for pouring your love from across the world for Rocky, Rani and our Kahaani.”

Meanwhile, Dharma Movies, at the of sharing the post, wrote, “Only prem from all sides as inki prem kahaani ho rahi hai famous WORLDWIDE. 100 CRORE at the global box office - sacch mein, ‘love hai toh sab hai’.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s outstanding performance at the box office has left the entire team grateful for the great response from the audience.

As per Sacnilk’s report, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to make waves at the box office, as it becomes the 9th Bollywood movie of the year to achieve the remarkable milestone of crossing the Rs 100 Crore gross mark globally. At the domestic box office, the film grossed an impressive Rs 62.50 Crore, while at the overseas market, the movie earned Rs 39 Crore within the first four days of its release.

The film’s success has also added to the achievements of its lead stars, with Alia Bhatt marking her 11th film and Ranveer Singh his 9th to surpass the 100 Crore mark globally. On the other hand, for director Karan Johar, it marks the 5th movie to achieve this feat.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features an impressive ensemble cast, apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film includes veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Additionally, the film features a talented supporting cast, including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir and Kshitee Jog.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan made cameo appearances, adding an extra dose of excitement for fans.