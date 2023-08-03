Karan Johar Explains Why Jaya Bachchan's Character Gets No Redemption In Rocky Aur Rani

Karan Johar’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently making waves in theatres, garnering praise for its love story and comedy. Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal of Dhanlakshmi, the head of the Randhawa family has sparked intriguing debate. Drawing similarities to Amitabh Bachchan’s character from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ Jaya Bachchan’s role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is depicted as ruling with an iron fist in the patriarchal setup of the Randhawa family.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar discussed the concept of patriarchy, explaining that it can stem from a matriarch as well. He emphasized that patriarchy is a phenomenon often attributed to men, but women can also perpetuate it. Karan stated, “Patriarchy can stem from a matriarch also. Patriarchy is a phenomenon. We attribute it mainly to men but there are times when its actually also come down through… like you show the graph of Dhanlakshmi, she became like that because that’s how it was meant to be and she trained her son to be that way so he imbibed that value and that loop would continue with Rocky. But he was compassionate because of his mother, that’s the subtext.”

Karan further revealed that the decision to cast Jaya Bachchan as the head of the family was intentional, as he believed the role required a female character to bring a specific narrative and arc to the story. However, the film ends with Rocky and Rani’s wedding, and Jaya’s character is notably absent from the event. Karan revealed that there was a significant debate about her concluding arc. “There was a big debate about ‘Should she come around? Should she not? Should she be at the wedding? Should she not? I said she cannot come around.”

While the film ends here, Karan left the characters’ travels up to interpretation, implying that Rocky and Rani may have finally reintroduced Dhanlakshmi into their lives. The film delves into the nuances of family dynamics and the effect of generational ideas, leaving the audience with questions about the protagonists’ fates beyond the wedding.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has an impressive cast, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also includes veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Moreover, the movie features special cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan. The film recently crossed 100 crore within a week.