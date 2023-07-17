Ranveer Singh Arrives In His Lamborghini Urus Before Flying Out For Rocky Aur Rani Promotions With Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is generating significant buzz as the film’s leading stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have embarked on an extensive promotional campaign. As the release date approaches, the anticipation among audiences has reached new heights. On July 17th, the actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport, gearing up for promotional activity.

Videos of the dynamic duo, captured by paparazzi have only intensified the excitement surrounding the film. In the clip, Ranveer Singh arrived at the airport in his Lamborghini Urus. The charismatic actor stepped out of his car, showcasing his impeccable fashion sense. Dressed in black denim, a trendy half jacket, a T-shirt and stylish sneakers, Ranveer Singh looked effortlessly cool as he posed for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, known for her stunning fashion choices, looked absolutely gorgeous in her casual attire. She rocked in denim, with a white shirt and matching sneakers, completing her chic look with a luxurious black bag.

Soon after leaving the car, Ranveer Singh posed for the photographers before entering the airport. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen in a casual white shirt and denim. She too paused and posed for the shutterbugs before her departure.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their love and adoration for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars in the comments section. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “So cute,” while another shared, “Always Glowing.”

To add more excitement amid promotions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar recently shared a hilarious blooper reel from the shoot of the film’s song What Jhumka. The video showcases funny and lighthearted moments between Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and the director. Sharing the clip, the filmmaker wrote, “Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs, bloopers and so much more - all right here.”

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has an incredible cast that includes veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. The movie is set to release on July 28.