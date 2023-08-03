Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged as a raging success at the box office. It has already minted Rs 100 crore globally and still holds strong. Not only is it a major money spinner but has also garnered raving reviews and wide critical acclaim. The well-rounded screenplay and witty dialogues along with its music, sets, costumes and performances by the cast, have made the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer a complete entertainer.

Though overwhelmed with the love coming her way, dialogue writer of the film, Ishita Moitra, fondly recalls a few responses from industry bigwigs that have stayed back with her. In an exclusive chat with News18, she reveals that it is veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, whose words will always remain special to her and still and continues to ring in her ears.

She shares, “On the day of the screening, Shabana (Azmi) ji introduced me to Javed saab. He was apparently looking for me. I’ve been his fan all my life. He’s Javed Akhtar! He’s one half of Salim-Javed. He appreciated my work and told me, ‘Aap ko koi andaaza bhi nahi hai ki aap ne kya kar diya hai.’”

Not only did his words of appreciation thrill her but also motivated her. Talking about it, she says, “When I told him that I’m his fan, he said that the tables have turned now. He was very kind. It was very encouraging. He didn’t have to tell me all this but he did. And that was the highlight for me.” Ishita further adds, “I heard great things from so many people but to hear such nice words from the writer of the calibre of Javed Akhtar will always be cherished. My husband secretly clicked a picture of me with Javed saab (laughs). So, I’m very happy! I’m a complete fan girl.”

Lead actor Ranveer has been receiving heaps of praises for embodying the character of the loud and brash Rocky Randhawa in the film. His one-liners penned by Ishita and impeccable dialogue delivery have won the hearts of many. Talking about his reaction, she remarks, “Ranveer reached out to me and messaged saying, ‘We did it!’”

Several others from the film fraternity have also showered their praises on Ishita. Prod her further and she states, “Kiara (Advani) messaged me too. Overall, it has been really good. In fact, people from other cities who didn’t even know me earlier or haven’t met me are tagging me on posts on social media. Validation from the audience is something else because that’s something we work so hard for.”

Ishita goes on to laud Ranveer, who she believes, has brought her dialogues to life with his effortlessness. “There couldn’t have been a better actor than Ranveer. He took the material and elevated to a whole new level. Had someone else played Rocky, it could have become caricaturish but Ranveer owned it. He played a Delhi boy in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) too but he played it very differently. You need an actor of a really high calibre to take two Delhi boys and play them as if they’re two different people,” she explains.

She continues, “For Rocky and Bittoo, their backgrounds, thought processes, flamboyance and dialogue delivery and body languages are different. One is very rich and the other is lower middle-class. It’s great how he managed to distinguish and create Rocky. Ranveer is magic. He’s so authentic and so are his expressions.”

Speaking about what makes Rocky memorable, Ishita tells us, “My brief from Karan (Johar) was to look at Rocky as male Geet or male Poo and then write the dialogues. We’ve seen vivacious, talkative, good-hearted and fun characters played by women. But we’ve never seen a hero like this.”