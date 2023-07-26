Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Review Says Alia-Ranveer's Film Is 'Superhit' Family Drama

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out.

The first reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is largely positive, with self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan calling Alia and Ranveer starrer “a brilliant family drama". Sharing the first impression of the film, KRK tweeted, “Many people have watched film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the censor board offices in London, Singapore, Mauritius etc. and according to them, it’s a brilliant film with full of entertainment. And it’s going to be a sure shot HIT."

In another post, KRK wrote, “Many Bollywood people did watch Karan Johar film #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani last night and they love it. According to many people it’s a brilliant family drama film and it’s going to rock at the box office."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.