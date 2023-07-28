Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review LIVE Updates: Alia, Ranveer Shine In Biggest Entertainer; Atlee Has Message for Karan Johar

Live now
Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 08:18 IST
Mumbai, India
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally here! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is now in theatres. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary and Kshitee Jog. RRKPK also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade.
News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas.
Jawan actressRidhi Dogra took to twitter and penned down an appreciating note for RRKPK. She also urged Karan Johar to direct more films.
Thank you Karan for making #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani . It's everything we want to see. Visual delight,the joy of those old tunes with new music, @aliaa08 & @RanveerOfficial are electrifying, Dialogues – Fab! But what stood out is that while it's the popular culture we Love…
— Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) July 27, 2023
RRKPK is getting positive reviews from fans as of now. They are calling it a must watch film.
#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani will entertain & aware u simultaneously. @RanveerOfficial is fire, man who breaks stereotype. His role gonna surprise u. @aliaa08 have done fabulous. @DharmaMovies what an amazing craft.
Watching this movie is totally worth.
— Sushma (@Sassymessy21) July 28, 2023
RRKPK song Jhumka is being widely loved by all. Recently, Karan Johar also dropped an adorable video in which he was seen taking part in the viral trend with his Rocky and Rani.
Jaya Bachchan plays the role of Dhanlakshmi in RRKPK. Funnily, her character seems like an extended version of Jaya herself in all the paparazzi videos we can’t get over.
I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling pic.twitter.com/12u8EcHkZv
— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 20, 2023
Several tweets claim that the theatres for RRKPK morning shows are packed.
Nice crowd at my early morning show including families and older gen 😬… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani
— Cheeky Ranveer Fan (@tongsincheek) July 28, 2023
Ranveer Singh is getting immense praise for his portrayal of Rocky in the Karan Johar directorial.
‘Taad lo jitna taadna hai, dekhne ki cheez hai!’😏#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar, in cinemas Malaysia on 28th July 2023.#RRKPK pic.twitter.com/awvp7o0ozo
— AntennaEntertainments (@ANTENNAETS) July 28, 2023
Sriti Jha, who made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s RRKPK, took to her Instagram handle and shared that it was ‘absolutely insane’ working with Dharma Productions. Check out her post here:
Over 74,00o tickets were sold for RRKPK in advance booking for Friday.
‘ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI’ ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS
NOTE: Tickets sold for *Fri* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Thu, 10.30 pm…
⭐️ #PVR: 40,375⭐️ #INOX: 22,450⭐️ #Cinepolis: 11,250Total tickets sold for *Day 1*: 74,075#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RanveerSingh…
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2023
News18 Showsha’s review of RRKPK reads, “It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas.” Read full review here.
A behind the scenes video of Ranveer Singh dancing to Dhindora Baje Re song from the sets of RRKPK has surfaced online. Watch it here:
Ranveer Singh practising for Dhindora Baje Re dance behind the scenes 🥹#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/bmSYh2DCZq
— rocky rani 💕 (@junglibilli_x) July 26, 2023
Television actors Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Arjun Bijlani made a special appearance in RRKPK. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa joined them too.
Omgggg!!!! Super Excited to see my girl on Big Screen. 🥺😍❤🤗🔥🔥#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #ShraddhaArya #KundaliBhagya @AryaSmilesa pic.twitter.com/52dmA5KJjg
— Radha (@Radha54716344) July 27, 2023
In an exclusive chat with News18, Bangla actor Churni Ganguly, who plays Rani’s mother in the film, defends the clichés pertaining to a Bengali household portrayed in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Here’s what she says.
Early reviews of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer are out. Fans are calling Karan Johar directorial a ‘paisa vasool’ movie.
Just Watched #RARKPK ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#RARKPK Full Review Review : https://t.co/crM6Pc9nPP@aliaa08 You Are Just 😍@RanveerOfficial : ENERGETIC MAN 😍#KaranJohar : Thank You for this#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt @DharmaMovies #RARKPKReview pic.twitter.com/MeSw8ybamA
— Himanshu Aswal (Artist) (@Himanshaswal) July 27, 2023
Hours before the release of RRKPK, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped some romantic pictures with Rani aka Alia Bhatt. Check out here:
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan director Atlee took to his Instagram stories to express his love towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “One of India’s biggest and inspiring filmmakers coming back with his forte, love genre, in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani. Karan Johar, looking forward to this one sir,” he wrote.
