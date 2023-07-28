Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review LIVE Updates: Alia, Ranveer Shine In Biggest Entertainer; Atlee Has Message for Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally here! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is now in theatres. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary and Kshitee Jog. RRKPK also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas.