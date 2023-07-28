CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review LIVE Updates: Alia, Ranveer Shine In Biggest Entertainer; Atlee Has Message for Karan Johar

Live now

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review LIVE Updates: Alia, Ranveer Shine In Biggest Entertainer; Atlee Has Message for Karan Johar

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now in theatres

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 08:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now in theatres. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally here! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is now in theatres. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary and Kshitee Jog. RRKPK also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas.

Jul 28, 2023 08:18 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review LIVE Updates: Ridhi Dogra Urges Karan Johar To 'Direct More'

Jawan actressRidhi Dogra took to twitter and penned down an appreciating note for RRKPK. She also urged Karan Johar to direct more films.

Jul 28, 2023 08:14 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Fans Call Film 'Totally Worth It'

RRKPK is getting positive reviews from fans as of now. They are calling it a must watch film.

Jul 28, 2023 08:06 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: When KJo Grooved To 'Jhumka' With Ranveer-Alia

RRKPK song Jhumka is being widely loved by all. Recently, Karan Johar also dropped an adorable video in which he was seen taking part in the viral trend with his Rocky and Rani.

Jul 28, 2023 08:01 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Jaya Bachchan's Role Sparks Meme Fest

Jaya Bachchan plays the role of Dhanlakshmi in RRKPK. Funnily, her character seems like an extended version of Jaya herself in all the paparazzi videos we can’t get over.

Jul 28, 2023 07:57 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Fans Rush To Theatres

Several tweets claim that the theatres for RRKPK morning shows are packed.

Jul 28, 2023 07:55 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Steals The Show

Ranveer Singh is getting immense praise for his portrayal of Rocky in the Karan Johar directorial.

Jul 28, 2023 07:52 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Sriti Jha Recalls Working With KJo

Sriti Jha, who made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s RRKPK, took to her Instagram handle and shared that it was ‘absolutely insane’ working with Dharma Productions. Check out her post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Jul 28, 2023 07:51 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Sriti Jha Recalls Working With KJo

Sriti Jha, who made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s RRKPK, took to her Instagram handle and shared that it was ‘absolutely insane’ working with Dharma Productions.

Jul 28, 2023 07:43 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Over 74,000 Tickets Sold For Day 1 In Advance

Over 74,00o tickets were sold for RRKPK in advance booking for Friday.

Jul 28, 2023 07:38 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: KJo Is Best When It Comes To Family Dramas

News18 Showsha’s review of RRKPK reads, “It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas.” Read full review here.

Jul 28, 2023 07:32 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: BTS Video of Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

A behind the scenes video of Ranveer Singh dancing to Dhindora Baje Re song from the sets of RRKPK has surfaced online. Watch it here:

Jul 28, 2023 07:30 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: TV Actors Make Special Appearance

Television actors Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Arjun Bijlani made a special appearance in RRKPK. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa joined them too.

Jul 28, 2023 07:28 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Churni Ganguly Defends Clichés

In an exclusive chat with News18, Bangla actor Churni Ganguly, who plays Rani’s mother in the film, defends the clichés pertaining to a Bengali household portrayed in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Here’s what she says.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Churni Ganguly Defends Clichés
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now in theatres.
Jul 28, 2023 07:24 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Fans Call It 'Paisa Vasool'

Early reviews of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer are out. Fans are calling Karan Johar directorial a ‘paisa vasool’ movie.

Jul 28, 2023 07:21 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Alia Hugs Ranveer In Latest Clicks

Hours before the release of RRKPK, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped some romantic pictures with Rani aka Alia Bhatt. Check out here:

Jul 28, 2023 07:20 IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Atlee Lauds KJo

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan director Atlee took to his Instagram stories to express his love towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “One of India’s biggest and inspiring filmmakers coming back with his forte, love genre, in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani. Karan Johar, looking forward to this one sir,” he wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release LIVE Updates: Atlee Lauds KJo
A screengrab of Atlee’s Instagram story.

Read more

What are netizens saying about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Will the Karan Johar directorial impress all? Check out all the latest updates here:

Latest News