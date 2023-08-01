Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Star Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone Mother Reaction To Their Relationship

Ranveer Singh plays a flamboyant Punjabi boy in the latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Alia Bhatt essays his ladylove belonging to an intellectual Bengali family. Despite their cultural differences, the on-screen lovers decide to live with each other’s families for three months as a test run to gauge if their marriage will work. While familial and cultural differences play a crucial aspect of the movie, not many know Ranveer Singh has faced them in real life as well. The Padmaavat star hails from a Sindhi family, and his real-life ladylove Deepika Padukone belongs to a South Indian family. When the duo informed their parents about their relationship, the families initially didn’t understand the bond.

During a press conference promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh candidly said, “Unke palle nahi pada (the relationship) khas kar ke meri mother-in-law ko (They couldn’t understand especially my mother-in-law)." Despite the initial confusion, with time things apparently began to fall into place for the lovebirds. When Deepika Padukone’s mother learned more about Ranveer Singh’s personality, all the confusion and doubts simmered down. “With time, when you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he (Ranveer Singh) is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy."

Now, nearly five years after Ranveer’s marriage to Deepika Padukone, the former has become his mother-in-law’s favourite person. “Now she is one of my favourite people and I am most certainly one of her favourite people," Ranveer Singh concluded. Catch a glimpse of his revelation here:

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone began dating after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012. The duo dated each other for five years before announcing their wedding date on social media. In November 2018, the Bollywood power couple tied the knot in a traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the silver screens on Friday, July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. As per the latest box office reports, the movie has entered the 50 crore film club after its first weekend.