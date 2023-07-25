Rocky Aur Rani Goals: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Match Outfits As They Return To Mumbai

Rocky and Rani are going all out to create buzz for their highly anticipated movie. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team embarked on a promotional tour across five cities to generate excitement among the audience. Following their successful visit to Kolkata, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have now returned to their hometown, Mumbai. As soon as they touched down at the airport, the paparazzi were quick to catch a glimpse of the star pair.

The dynamic duo made a striking appearance as they returned to their families. Both were dressed in chic all-black outfits. Ranveer chose to wear a black t-shirt paired with matching pants, which he complemented with a stylish long jacket and eye-catching pink slippers. On the other hand, Alia opted for a black shirt layered over a tank top, combined with comfortable baggy jeans. Ranveer bid farewell to Alia before getting into his vehicle. A video of their interaction is now doing rounds on social media platforms.

Watch Here:

During their visit to Kolkata, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt unveiled their latest song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled Dhindhora Baje Re. Composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this song marks the fourth addition to the film’s song album. The makers have been building anticipation. The teaser and trailer are already out and have received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. Prior to Dhindhora Baje Re, three other fantastic tracks were unveiled — Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya. Each song has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, advance booking for the film has already begun. The news was confirmed by Karan Johar in an Instagram post. “With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I’m gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW- in cinemas this Friday,” Karan Johar wrote along with the post.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on July 28.