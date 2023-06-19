Seems like the good old days are back! Seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to the director’s chair. And this time around, he has steered clear from experiments and the unconventional. Instead, he has resorted to the ordinary, the ordinary that most of us have grown up watching, the ordinary that was instrumental in making us fall in love with Bollywood.

News18 exclusively caught a glimpse of the teaser of Karan’s upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which, undoubtedly, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s first second collaboration after Gully Boy (2019), Karan’s first collaboration with Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan’s return to Hindi films after 13 years. While most details about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are still kept under wraps, Johar in a social media post had earlier stated that it is inspired from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into everything that Dharma Productions quintessentially stands for. There’s Bhatt clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Singh in the Swiss Alps, colourful song-and-dance sequences amid the backdrop of Durga Puja and some high-octane family drama involving, Dharmendra, Bachchan and Azmi. Earlier, a report by News18 claimed that the veteran actors will be seen caught in a love triangle but there are no confirmations on the same. But with times changing and stereotypes surrounding ageism being challenged, one can wish that the dynamic trio will be drivers of the narrative.

Don’t get us wrong when we say that the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is ordinary because sometimes, simplicity makes for the most beautiful element. The film is mounted on a spectacular scale and boasts of some gorgeously opulent sets. In some parts, it will remind you of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Student Of The Year (2012) and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), but a trip down the memory lane doesn’t hurt anyone, especially at a time when avant garde storytelling has become the order of the day.

Far removed from the grimy lanes of Gully Boy, Bhatt and Singh will be seen in a grandeur milieu in brand-new avatars in this film. And with family entertainers like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke working wonders at the box office, it seems like the it’s right time for a film like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to hit the screens. Last year, Dharma’s outing JugJugg Jeeyo, another family saga, also set the ticket counters ringing. And much like the Raj Mehta directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also boasts of a star-studded cast. As for Bhatt and Singh, the film marks their first release this year. Needless to say, the excitement is high.

While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Bachchan will play Singh’s onscreen grandparents, Azmi will be essaying Bhatt’s grandmother. The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be unveiled tomorrow and it is all set to hit the theatres on 28 July, 2023.