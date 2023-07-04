CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Remakes SRK's Om Shanti Om Song Deewangi Deewangi For RRKPK? We've Got Proof

Written By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar seems to be giving a nod to Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi in RRKPK.

Karan Johar seems to be giving a nod to Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi in RRKPK.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer released on Tuesday and it has seemingly revealed that Om Shanti Om's song Deewangi Deewangi will be a part of the film.

Karan Johar seems to be remaking the song Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The director, who is making his comeback after seven years as a director, is telling a tale of a Punjabi boy Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and a Bengali girl Rani (Alia Bhatt) who are in love but come from starkly different backgrounds. While their love story is teased in the trailer, it seems like Karan is also paying a tribute to the iconic OSO song for the film and it seems like Ananya Panday is the frame.

In the trailer, at the 2:30 mark, you can spot a room full of dancers with Ranveer and Ananya standing in the middle of the room. The party appears to be celebrating ‘Punjabi of the Year’ and the background dancers are matching the steps with the two stars on stage. Although the audio of the song is not revealed in the trailer, you can notice that Ranveer and Ananya are recreating the hook step of Deewangi Deewangi.

Coincidentally, Farah Khan was spotted on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during the filming and it would come as no surprise if she, who also directed Om Shanti Om, would have given her blessings to use the hookstep in the song.

Check it out below:

Apart from Ananya Panday’s cameo, it was previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could also appear in the film. It was also rumoured that Karan has roped in Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for cameos in the movie.

While Ranveer and Alia headline the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani will hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
first published:July 04, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 13:53 IST