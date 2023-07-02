Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Out On This Date; Varun Dhawan's Next With Atlee

2023 seems to be a good year for actress Alia Bhatt as she will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film has been making the headlines for all the right reasons and the excitement of the fans has been amped up further after the makers released the first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’. While the film featuring Alia with her real life BFF Ranveer Singh is still a month away, the audience are eager to catch a glimpse of the trailer. And it seems the wait is finally coming to an end.

For more: Alia Bhatt FINALLY Reveals The Trailer Launch Date Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani; Check It Out

Varun Dhawan and Jawan director Atlee are teaming up for their next action thriller. The film is yet to be titled by the makers but they have revealed the releasing date. It will be hitting the silver screen on May 24, 2024. This has surely increased the excitement level among fans as they are eagerly waiting for the other details including the first-look poster.

For more: Varun Dhawan And Atlee’s Untitled Action Thriller To Release On This Date; Deets Inside

Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz has shared yet another glimpse of her mystery man with fans. On Saturday, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is spending the night indoors with her man and their dog. Ileana shared a photo of the man but refrained from revealing his identity. Instead, she shared in the photo that he loves their dog.

For more: Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Gives a Close Glimpse of Her Mystery Man, Hints at Cooking Dinner For Him

A day after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared photos from their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a video of the couple offering seva at the shrine has surfaced online. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who are soon going to get married, joined fellow devotees to not only offer prayers but also perform seva at the holy shrine. In a video going viral, Parineeti and Raghav were seen washing dishes as they were surrounded by bystanders.

For more: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wash Dishes at Golden Temple as Part of Seva; Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who are dating in real life, have been receiving rave reviews for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories 2. The talented duo starred together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the Netflix anthology. While they continue to create a massive buzz for the same, a behind-the-scene from the sets of their outing has gone viral that perfectly captured some rare moments between Tamannaah and Vijay.

For more: Vijay Varma Can’t Take His Eyes Off Ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia in New Video; Watch