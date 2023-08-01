Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Worldwide Box Office: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer enters The 100 Cr Club

It’s been four days since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released, and it’s doing wonders at the box office. While Karan Johar’s directorial which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office, it has already entered the Rs 100 crore club globally. The makers recently revealed the same.

An official post from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions read, “Only prem from all sides as inki prem kahaani ho rahi hai famous WORLDWIDE!💜 100 CRORE at the global box office - sacch mein, ‘love hai toh sab hai!’”

As per the tracker Sacnilk.com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 7.50 crore on day four (Monday, July 31). It had opened at the box office with Rs 11.10 crore following which it earned Rs 16.05 and Rs 18.75 crore on its second and third day respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 53.40 crore.

Previously, it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’."