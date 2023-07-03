Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Chemistry Is Palpable In New Stills

It’s official! The much-awaited trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is just a day away from unraveling and the excitement around the film has started to heighten at a breakneck pace. Ahead of the trailer launch, Karan Johar gave netizens a big surprise when he shared a carousel of stills of the stars of the film Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared an array of picturesque stills featuring Ranveer and Alia amid snow-capped mountains, in pouring rain and more. For instance, the first picture itself that has Ranveer and Alia matching in blue is enough to swoon all over their chemistry. In a different picture, we see Alia in her white flowing chiffon saree presumably for a song. To balance it out, there is also a still exuding warmth between the on-screen pair with Ranveer looking passionately at Alia while holding her. His caption read, “Ishq ne kaha mausam ki suni hai… ishq ne mausam banaya

hai….#rockyaurranikiipremkahaani TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!!!"

Reacting to some brand new visuals, fans soon took to the comment section to praise this Jodi. One of them wrote, “Mohabbatein flim yaad aa gayi sir❤️❤️❤️". Another one commented, “Much awaited trailer, @karanjohar is back with his masterpiece 😍". Someone else said,

“Miss in Saree and Mountains in Snow Karan Johar going the Yash Chopra way .. Not bad ! 👌". A fan also stated, “Sooo beautiful…Have always been a @karanjohar movie fan..Glamorous, Manish Malhotra Sarees , beautiful locations & everything just love love …❤️❤️❤️".

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres this July. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie promises to be a typical Bollywood romantic entertainer. Recently, the makers released the first song from the film. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.