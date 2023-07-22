Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Music 'Full of Nostalgia', Inspired By 90s Hindi Songs: Pritam

The music of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is inspired by the songs of the 1990s Hindi films, says composer Pritam. The family drama movie is directed by filmmaker Karan Johar and also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The composer said Karan wanted a whole catalogue of songs that would remind viewers of the ’90s romance’.

“He wanted LPs (long play)… so the structuring of the songs changed. Every song has two ‘antara’ (paragraphs) and they are about five-to-six minutes long. If you see the whole movie, it is full of nostalgia, emotions, everybody is singing old songs and we have used them in the background. The soundscape is like that,” Pritam told reporters as he was speaking at a promotional event of RRKPK along with Ranveer and Alia on Friday evening.

For one of the songs, Jhumka, Pritam and his team gave a spin to the tune of the iconic Asha Bhosle song Jhumka Gira Re from the 1966 movie Mera Saaya. The new track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Pritam also revealed that Dharmendra will be seen crooning some of the classic tracks in the movie. “There is a reason for revisiting ‘Jhumka Gira Re’. The soundscape is full of that nostalgia and there is Dharamji singing old songs and it is all for a reason. That’s what excited me,” he said.

“When I was composing the songs, I kept in mind the LPs, Jatin-Lalit, Anu Malik and the ’90s era. We modernised it but the basic core and melody remained the same," he added.

Pritam praised Alia and Ranveer, saying the two actors have given everything to their characters.

“I’m a Bengali and Alia plays a Bengali in the film and she is so good. I can imagine my sister talking in that tone. Ranveer is also good. Once you watch the film, everything will fall in context," he added.

The musical event, organised by Spotify, saw performances by Jonita Gandhi and Sonu Nigam.

Pritam expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sonu for one of the songs of the movie.

“Sonu was on a holiday in Mauritius and I had to call him. It was sweet of him that he agreed. The song is extremely special, you have to watch the film to understand the impact of the song," Pritam added.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit the theatres countrywide on July 28.