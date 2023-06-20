Sidharth Malhotra Lauds Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser; Alia Bhatt Reacts

The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is here. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who reunite after 2019’s Gully Boy, and also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years. In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. While he brings back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also see Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama. Karan manages to keep everything under the wraps, generating the right amount of curiosity. Watch it right here:

No sooner did Alia Bhatt shared the teaser on her Instagram, than her friends and colleague from Bollywood sent her, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar best wishes. Among those who sent across wishes was Alia’s ex boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to his Instagram, he shared Karan Johar’s post and wrote, “Superb. Movie magic at its best. Can’t Wait." He also tagged the leads – Alia and Ranveer – and director Karan. Alia re-shared his post and dropped red heart emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were rumoured to be in a relationship during their early days in the film industry. They made their debut together in the movie “Student of the Year" in 2012. Back in 2021, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth Malhotra had opened up on his relationship with his ex, Alia Bhatt. He had mentioned that their equation is not bitter and that they haven’t met each other much since their breakup. “I have known her for much longer. I did know her much before, even before we were dating. So, it’s not like we met as a particular boyfriend-girlfriend thing. I think it’ll remain. It’s just a matter of us coming back… whether it’s work or just socialising. There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories,” he had said.

Sidharth is now happily married to Kiara Advani, while Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor and has a daughter, Raha.