Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser: Karan, Ranveer, Alia Promise a Dramatic Love Story

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan launched the teaser of Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and it looks promising! The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who reunite after 2019’s Gully Boy, and also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after seven years.

In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. While he brings back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also see Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama. Karan manages to keep everything under the wraps, generating the right amount of curiousity. Watch the teaser below:

The official synopsis of the teaser on YouTube reads: “Karan Johar, in his 25th anniversary year - invites you to a world which magnifies the power of love, embraces the complexities of relationships, and celebrates the beauty of both perfect and imperfect families. A new era of love dawns upon us all as #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani begins now."

Not only does Karan bring back Alia and Ranveer on the big screen, he also reunites Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after several years. The actors were previously seen in movies such as Guddi and Chupke Chupke. Rocky Aur Rani also marks Jaya’s first movie since her cameo in Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Ki & Ka.

Speaking about the veterans, Karan said last year, “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story."