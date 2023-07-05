CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rohit Saraf: I'm Not Stepping Into Shahid Kapoor's Shoes For Ishk Vishk Rebound | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Rohit Saraf: I'm Not Stepping Into Shahid Kapoor's Shoes For Ishk Vishk Rebound | Exclusive

Reported By: Chirag Sehgal

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 11:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The release date of Rohit Saraf's Ishk Vishk Rebound has not been announced so far. (Photo: Instagram)

The release date of Rohit Saraf's Ishk Vishk Rebound has not been announced so far. (Photo: Instagram)

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in lead roles.

Ishk Vishk Rebound is one of the most awaited movies. While the original Ishq Vishk was released in April 2003 and starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, the ‘rebound’ will feature Rohit Saraf, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fame. The new film will dive deep into what Gen-Z version of love looks like.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rohit Saraf talks about Ishk Vishk Rebound and shares that he is not nervous about the film. The actor is rather excited to see how today’s audience will react to the movie.

“I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy," he told us.

The 26-year-old actor also revealed that he will not be stepping into Shahid Kapoor’s shoes for the movie. He makes it clear that the two movies have nothing in common except their names. “I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise which is common. It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023," Rohit added.

Ishk Vishk Rebound is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. It is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. Interestingly, he also co-directed Mismatched which featured Rohit Saraf opposite Prajakta Koli. While Ishk Vishk Rebound is currently in the production process, its release date has not been announced as of now.

first published:July 05, 2023, 11:28 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 11:28 IST