Rohit Shetty Drops Off Son Ishaan To A Film School; Ranveer Singh, R.Madhavan Send Best Wishes

Rohit Shetty is arguably one of the biggest and the most successful action directors that we have today in Hindi cinema. Rohit has delivered several back-to-back blockbusters in Golmaal, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, but not many would know that the Bollywood director is also a doting father to his son Ishaan Shetty. Celebrating a milestone in his life as Ishaan enrolls himself in a film school, Rohit Shetty shared an emotional picture with his son.

On Saturday, Rohit Shetty took to her Instagram handle to drop a photograph that showed the father-son duo standing in front of the entrance of Central Film School. With their backs turned towards the camera and his hands around Ishaan’s shoulders, it was indeed a proud moment for Rohit Shetty. The film-maker also penned a lovely caption. It read, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school… Time flies.”

Take a look:

Sending her best wishes. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Oh Wow! Wishing him all the best ." Ishaan’s mother and Rohit Shetty’s wife Mehek Shetty too reacted to the post. She wrote, “My baby ❤️ god bless." R. Madhavan commented,"All the very very best. He will make you proud ." Ranveer Singh wrote,"♥️ wow! Amazing! God bless!" Anupam Kher commented,"Good luck. ."

Rohit Shetty entered the industry as an assistant director at the age of just 17. He was the assistant director in Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. After that, he worked as an assistant director in many films for 13 years. Rohit even worked as a spot boy with many heroines like Tabu and Kajol. The director used to get only Rs.35 per day in those days. But then in the year 2003, he made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn and Abhisekh Bachchan in the action thriller Zameen which changed things for him. Ajay Devgn would soon become a staple cast member of his later films. The director is known for his fascination with blowing up cars as many of his films have scenes of cars exploding and flying off into the air,