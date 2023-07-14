Rohit Shetty Lauds Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue; Alia Bhatt Becomes Joins YRF Spy Universe?

Rohit Shetty is arguably one of the biggest and the most successful action directors that we have today in Hindi cinema. Rohit has delivered several back-to-back blockbusters in Golmaal, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, but not many would know that the Bollywood director is a huge fan of Tamil action filmmaker Atlee, who is currently gearing up for the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Rohit, who previously collaborated with SRK in Chennai Xpress and Dilwale, is all praise for Atlee’s cinematic world and the prevue of Jawaan. He also expressed his desire to reunite with SRK if a good script comes his way.

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, has reportedly joined YRF’s spy universe. The Bollywood actress will be headlining the first female-led spy film in the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Alia Bhatt has beaten OGs Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to become the first actress who will have her own standalone movie in YRF spy universe. While Katrina plays an ISI agent Zoya in the popular Tiger franchise, Deepika essays the role of an ISI spy Rubina in Pathaan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come under fire for a “deeply regressive" scene with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The alleged controversial scene in question is from the lyrical video of song Aradhya from Kushi. In the scene, Samantha’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda is seen touching her hand with his leg in what appears to be an intimate gesture. This particular moment from the video hasn’t gone down well with a section of netizens, who have been trolling the actress.

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since the beginning. She plays the role of the comedian’s wife in the show. However, we have often seen Kapil joking about Sumona’s mouth and lips. In a recent interview, the actress admitted feeling bad about it and revealed how people would ask her, “How are you a part of this misogynist show?”

Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Oppenheimer. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Christopher Nolan has now explained why it is necessary to release films on the big screen. In an exclusive conversation, the Oscar-winning filmmaker clearly stated that no other medium can provide an experience like theatres do.

