Rohit Shetty Nails a Car Stunt As He Drops a BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Sets; Watch

Rohit Shetty is back with the 13th season of his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the show, he has now dropped a BTS video, which will surely keep fans on their toes. Sharing the video, he added a quirky caption, “Yeh technology desh ke bahar nahi jaani chaiye…Khatron ke Khiladi season 13 coming soon!!!”

In the video, Rohit can be seen pulling off an exciting car stunt. He was seen tilting a swanky red car, while being seated outside with the help of controllers. Fans were quite impressed by his stunt and cheered for him in the comments section.

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that a diverse lineup of celebrities will participate the show. The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand. Shalin Bhanot was also offered the show during Bigg Boss 16’s finale week. However, he rejected it because of his fears of creepy crawlies.

While no premiere date has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, host Rohit Shetty and earlier expressed his excitement for the upcoming show. “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest. It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons," he said.

Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty is also working on his debut web series Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rohit’s last directorial Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh hit the theatres last year.