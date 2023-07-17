Rohit Shetty Reacts To Cirkus Box Office Failure; Says ‘We All Went Wrong Somewhere’ 

Rohit Shetty has helmed films which have been commercial entertainers and also minted great box office numbers. However, there have been times, the filmmaker admits that they as a team hit rough patches, but aren’t bitter about it. Having said that, his last film Cirkus which starred Ranveer Singh, did not garner good reviews and was also a box-office failure. Rohit recently spoke about the same in a new interview.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Rohit shared that he wasn’t disappointed with Cirkus, “It didn’t hurt me. I am not the kind of person who gets hurt, you get disappointed when you work hard on a thing and it does not work, but you analyse and you move forward. You can’t be an escapist. If I made Sooryavanshi, then I also made Cirkus. If Chennai Express is my film, then Dilwale is also mine. Dilwale didn’t do as much business as Chennai Express did but that is meant to happen.”

He further added, “The best part is that you can’t deny it. You can’t make excuses that it didn’t work because of this or that. Somewhere, you had gone wrong and if you, as a man, say this, analyse this and sit with your team, they also admit that we all went wrong somewhere, let’s move forward and get into the next project. I think that’s life. Ups and downs are a part of life, you learn from your failure and never be an escapist. So, if Sooryavanshi was my film, which was released a year before we opened the theatres and it was the biggest hit with just 50 per cent seating capacity, then with everything going right, the audience is coming to the theatres, and we give a film (Cirkus) that doesn’t do well, that also belongs to me and I will not deny that.”

Speaking of Cirkus, the movie is based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala and Sulabha Arya in pivotal roles. The film released back in December 2022.