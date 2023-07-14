Rohit Shetty WANTS to Reunite With SRK After Dilwale, Says 'Jawan Will Be Blockbuster' | Exclusive

Rohit Shetty is arguably one of the biggest and the most successful action directors that we have today in Hindi cinema. Rohit has delivered several back-to-back blockbusters in Golmaal, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, but not many would know that the Bollywood director is a huge fan of Tamil action filmmaker Atlee, who is currently gearing up for the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Rohit, who previously collaborated with SRK in Chennai Xpress and Dilwale, is all praise for Atlee’s cinematic world and the prevue of Jawaan. He also expressed his desire to reunite with SRK if a good script comes his way.

In an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, Rohit spoke about how much he enjoyed the promo of Jawan and he is certain that the film will be a blockbuster like Pathaan. “I loved the promo. I love Atlee and he is superb. I don’t think I have missed any of Atlee’s films. I’m loving it. I’m loving that Pathaan did so well and there’s blockbuster written in Jawan in every frame."

After a four-year hiatus, SRK made a power-packed comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in January earlier this year. The film saw SRK donning a never-seen-before action avatar. With Jawan, SRK is setting the level of action a notch higher, a genre Rohit Shetty could be considered a master of. When asked if we could see his reunion with SRK in an out-and-out actioner, the Singham director said, “Most definitely, if some good script comes up we will for sure. I loved Jawan promo and I love Atlee’s work and he knows that."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is returning to his hosting duties for Colors’ stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. He is also all set to make his directorial debut on OTT with Indian Police Force and he is quite thrilled about the fact that he is working on so many projects simultaneously.

“I love doing all this. I love working. I love going to work every day and take on new challenges. I love travelling. Now I have to go to London for three-four days. I come back then I go for my recce again and by then Khatron Ke Khiladi will be there. After that Indian Police Force will be releasing and then we’ll be shooting. This is something what I had asked for all these years and I’m very grateful for it."