Ronit Roy Reacts to Liger, Shehzada’s Underwhelming Box Office Performance, Says, ‘It Bothers You’ | Exclusive

Even three decades after his debut film Jaan Tere Naam (1992), Ronit Roy continues to remain one of the busiest actors, juggling television, films and OTT. And apart from witnessing immense commercial success, he has also received wide critical acclaim. However, keeping in mind the post-pandemic box office slump, Ronit’s last four big ticket films – Shamshera, Liger (both released in 2022), Shehzada and Gumraah (both released this year) – failed to create ripples at the ticket counters.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he opens up on the underwhelming performance of these films. “It does bother you, of course. These are all big films. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into these films by the director, the producer, the technicians and the actors. Every cast and crew works very hard. And when a film doesn’t succeed, we all feel very bad,” he states. But not one to be perturbed with failure, he believes in moving on and giving his all to his next projects. “We’re all human beings and we all want our work to do well. But there are various reasons. The only thing one can do is to learn from the experience and move on to the next one,” he says.

But one of the things Ronit has taken back from these films is the opportunity to have worked with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Deverakonda and Kartik Aaryan. He believes that actors younger than his generation deserve to be applauded for their diligence. Lauding them, he says, “The new generation of actors differs from the old generation of actors in many ways. The current generation is very focused and diligent about their work. Being an actor is just a whole new ball game today. They exhibit very high levels of alertness, awareness, punctuality and dedication. Working with all these young actors inspires me to do more, learn more and grow more.”

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy where he plays a drug mogul. Sharing his experience of working with Shahid for the first time, Ronit shares, “It was a pleasurable experience working with Shahid. He’s an amazing co-star. He’s extremely talented. Working with somebody like him adds to my personal growth as an actor. He’s a wonderful and warm human being and is very easy to work with.”

Apart from his portrayal of a husband in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and a competent lawyer in Adaalat, the 57-year-old has also been praised for his antagonistic portrayals in films like Udaan (2010), Kaabil (2014) and 2 States (2017). Quiz him about how his family reacts to these ruthless grey characters he essays, and Ronit says, “My wife and I’ve been together for 23 years. She understands an actor’s life very well. My kids have also grown up. My son is 18 and my daughter is going to go to university to study films. Kids of today’s generation are much more aware of things than we were when we were at their age. They know how to differentiate between the characters I play onscreen and how their father is in real life.”

In a recent interview, the Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Sarkar 3 (2017) actor said that he plans on taking Adaalat into the web space and reprise his role of KD Pathak. Is there also a plan for an Udaan sequel considering it remains another of his acclaimed performance? “Udaan 2 is more of a joke among Rajat (Barmecha; actor), Vikram Motwane (filmmaker) and me. But yes, at some point, Vikram was giving it a thought. We really don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. It’s as good as anybody’s guess. Currently, there’s nothing remotely concrete on the cards,” he remarks. ​