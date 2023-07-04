Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur To Clash With Animal; Ronnie Screwala Confirms ‘No Change In Release Date’

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal have been in the news ever since the latter postponed the release date. The film is now releasing on December 1 which means it is clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s starrer. Well, with this the rumours started that the makers of Sam Bahadur may change the release date but in an exclusive conversation with an entertainment portal, producer Ronnie Screwala rubbished all speculations and made clear that they are not changing the date.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Ronnie said, “We have announced our Sam Manekshaw release date months in advance and we intend to come on December 1st, come what may. We are a film on one of the greatest men to have served his country and we hope audiences support us totally. Content works - it’s no longer about Friday openings - audiences are sharp and decide on their own.” To note, it was this March when an official announcement was made about the Sam Bahadur’s release.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal in the film. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh).

Also, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to Twitter to announce the delay and explained the reason behind Animal. The filmmaker explained that the production process of creating songs in multiple languages for Animal is taking more time than expected. The film will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam apart from Hindi. The pre-teaser of Animal was released on June 11. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.