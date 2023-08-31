Roopa Rayyappa To Naveen Krishna, Know The Likely Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10

Among the most controversial and widely-followed TV reality shows Bigg Boss has garnered an immense fan base across various languages. Adapted from the English reality TV show Big Brother, Bigg Boss has consistently remained in the limelight for its intriguing content. As the preparations for the 10th season of the popular Bigg Boss Kannada kick into high gear, excitement among fans is palpable.

Reports have emerged indicating that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is set to air in September. The forthcoming season’s promotional shoot is scheduled for September 10, followed by a press conference on September 15, during which the Colors Kannada channel team will officially unveil the release date for season 10. This announcement has ignited enthusiasm among viewers who are eagerly anticipating the return of the show. Adding to the excitement, rumours surrounding the list of confirmed contestants for the upcoming season are also taking social media by storm.

Amidst the buzz, several prominent personalities are rumoured to be part of the much-anticipated season:

Roopa Rayappa: A model, actress, content creator, and meme maker, Roopa Rayappa gained recognition with her acting debut in the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1 in 2018.

Namratha Gowda: Renowned television actress and model Namratha Gowda, known for her lead role in the popular Kannada show Naagini 2, is said to be joining the roster.

Bhumika Basavaraj: A digital content creator and social media influencer, Bhumika Basavaraj’s unique delivery of dancing and acting videos on Instagram has earned her a distinct following.

These potential contestants bring a diverse range of talents and experiences to the show, promising an engaging and captivating season.

Alongside these rumoured participants, other names have surfaced, sparking intrigue and discussions across social media platforms:

Roopesh Shetty: Director and actor

Asha Bhat: Singer

Ravi Srivatsa: Producer and director

Rekha Vedhavyas: Renowned Kannada actress

Somanna Machimada: Journalist

Tharun Chandra: Actor

Mimicry Gopi: Kannada comedian

Naveen Krishna: Kannada actor

Vinay Kumar: Indian cricketer

Tennis Krishna: Actor

Chandan Sharma: Top-ranking model and CEO of Power TV

In an exciting revelation, it’s been reported that the 10th season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be hosted by the talented Kichcha Sudeep. While the actor is currently engaged in a series of film projects, it’s anticipated that he will join the show whenever his schedule permits. Presently, Sudeep is immersed in the shooting of his 46th film, tentatively titled Kiccha 46, directed by Vijay Karthikeyan.